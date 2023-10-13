Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 52.4 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

