Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

