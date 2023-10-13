Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 654,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,134. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

