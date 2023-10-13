Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Eric Kalamaras Sells 2,456 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Free Report) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eric Kalamaras sold 442 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $7,293.00.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:THGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

