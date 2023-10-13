Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Eric Kalamaras Sells 2,456 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eric Kalamaras sold 442 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $7,293.00.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

