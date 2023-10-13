TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after purchasing an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after buying an additional 52,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

