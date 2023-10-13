Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $186.90

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $186.90 and last traded at $188.28, with a volume of 4829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.27.

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

