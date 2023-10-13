Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

TNYA opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 7,243 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,855.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $67,317. 33.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 127.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 237.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 302,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

