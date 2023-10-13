Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$7.00 target price on Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

TSE:TNZ opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$108.42 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of C$10.61 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 1.6595745 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

