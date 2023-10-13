Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$7.00 target price on Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNZ
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of C$10.61 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 1.6595745 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.