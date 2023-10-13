Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Terex has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $60,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 42,750.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

