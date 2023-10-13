Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises about 2.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Terreno Realty worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.38. 67,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.83%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.