Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.
In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
TRNO stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $67.03.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 97.83%.
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).
