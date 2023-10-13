Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 461.1% in September

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 461.1% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Terumo Trading Down 3.3 %

Terumo Company Profile

TRUMY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 42,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Terumo has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

