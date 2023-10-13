Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 461.1% in September

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 461.1% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Terumo
Terumo Trading Down 3.3 %
Terumo Company Profile
Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terumo
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.