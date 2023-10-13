Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.99. 13,761,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,360,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

