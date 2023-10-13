Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,498,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,427,031. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $811.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

