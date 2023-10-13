TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.19. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 303,404 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTI. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $811.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile



TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

