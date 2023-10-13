The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

