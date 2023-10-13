The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $52.82 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

