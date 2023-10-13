The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $139.62 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

