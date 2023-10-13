The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

