The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GS opened at $310.03 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.68 and a 200-day moving average of $329.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

