The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $390.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.20 on Monday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.30 and its 200-day moving average is $393.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.