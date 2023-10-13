The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.93. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

