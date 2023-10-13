The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at JMP Securities

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.76. 18,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,452,000 after buying an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

