The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.