The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
TOIIW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,440. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
