The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

TOIIW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,440. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

