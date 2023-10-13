The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.93. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,244,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

