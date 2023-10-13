The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) CFO Akshay Jagdale Buys 23,809 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) CFO Akshay Jagdale purchased 23,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of RGF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Real Good Food

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Real Good Food by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Real Good Food by 71.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Real Good Food by 24.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.