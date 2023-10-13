The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

