The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods accounts for about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Simply Good Foods worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMPL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,586. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.76. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

