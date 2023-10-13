The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SO opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

