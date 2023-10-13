The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRV opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.