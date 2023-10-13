The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $44,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.