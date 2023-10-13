Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.80. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 45,709 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $287.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Siemens AG purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 2,939,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 995,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 311,613 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

