Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $72,842.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,260.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

