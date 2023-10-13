TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) versus Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Financial Analysis

Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Arts Entertainment N/A -0.93% 114.98% TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seven Arts Entertainment and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

TKO Group has a consensus price target of $115.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.22%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and TKO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Arts Entertainment $20,000.00 43.77 $80,000.00 N/A N/A TKO Group $1.22 billion 5.43 $195.59 million $2.04 39.17

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television. It owns interests in approximately 39 completed motion pictures. In addition, the company licenses distribution rights in its motion pictures; produces and distributes recorded music; and operates a film production and post-production facility in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Seven Arts Pictures, Plc and changed its name to Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

