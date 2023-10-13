Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,190 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $111.21. 194,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

