Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.97. The stock had a trading volume of 234,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

