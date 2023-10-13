Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LIN traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $381.03. 77,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $274.97 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.65.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

