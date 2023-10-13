Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.73. 472,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,837. The company has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

