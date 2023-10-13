Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,735. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

