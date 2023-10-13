Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Argo Group International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of Argo Group International worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,404,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 385.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 264,412 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 8,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.97. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

