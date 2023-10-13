Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $3,670,168. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.70. The company had a trading volume of 63,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

