Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 503 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Walmart by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 16.5% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 279,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,598. The stock has a market cap of $430.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.