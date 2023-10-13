Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 612 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,342. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.