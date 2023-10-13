Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

