Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

INTU traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $542.66. 239,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,625. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

