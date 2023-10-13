Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 131,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,965,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 192,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,103,000 after buying an additional 182,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock worth $9,810,380. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCO stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,465. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $233.22 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.