Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $205,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.1% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $5,751,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

TSM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. 652,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,031,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

