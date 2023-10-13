Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 737 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.22. 183,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

