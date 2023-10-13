Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,629,000 after buying an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 227.4% during the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

PNM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

